Tigers place third at Avon View High girls basketball tournament

Sierra Foley tries to setup a play for the Tigers in this Jan. 2025 file photo. (Healey photo)

MILFORD: The Hants East Rural High Tigers girls basketball team came home with an impressive showing from a recent tournament,

At the Avon View High tournament, the ladies came home in third place after playing three games as they build momentum towards the Sweetheart Tournament in February at HERH.

At the tournament, the Tigers fell 57-54 in the dying minutes after trailing by 20 points early in the game to BMHS.

Leading HERH was Sierra Foley with 30 points, enough to earn her player of the game honours.

Kaleigh Wilson recorded 12 points, while Chloe Bokma added six. Innis Ramsay was the hustle award winner.

Against the Cavaliers, Sierra Foley scored 21 points in the 56-36 win.

Meanwhile, it was an eight point night from Kaleigh Wilson. Chloe Bokma had seven points.

Bokma was player of the game, and it was Nora Stead who earned Hustle award winner honours.

In the final game of the tournament, which would determine who finished in third, the Tigers came out on top 73-57 led by a 30 point performance by Sierra Foley.

Kaleigh Wilson notched 12 points, while Chloe Bokma added 10 points for the good guys.

Wilson was the player of the game, while the Hustle award went to Kayla Matthews.

Foley earned MVP accolades.