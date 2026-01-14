Three-goal third lifts Jr C Pens to victory over Storm

An East Hants Ryson Construction Penguin is taken to the ice by a Newport Titans player during game action in Lantz. (Healey photo)

CHESTER: A three goal third period lifted the East Hants Ryson Construction Penguins to a NS JR C win on Friday night in neutral site home game.

East Hants won the contest 7-5 over the South West Storm.

The game was played at the Eleanor Pew Memorial Arena (Chester Rink) as both teams agreed to this site for the home game for the Pens.

Garrett MacLean and Duncan MacMullin each turned the red light on twice in the victory.

Single markers were fired home by Sam Rogers; Nathan Langille; and Ethan Hines.

Assists were credited to Hines with three, while two assists apiece came from MacLean; Rogers; and Langille.

Credited with single helpers were Cameron Fisher; Noah Sutherland; and Jake Heatherington.

Picking up the win between the pipes was Gabe Rendell, who turned aside 25 of 30 pucks he faced.

East Hants is back on the ice at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex on Saturday night Jan. 17 as they host the Sackville Knights.