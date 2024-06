HANTS NORTH/FALL RIVER/SACKVILLE: Six local Under-13 baseball players will represent the province in Ontario this summer.

The six named to Team Nova Scotia U-13 AAA are:

Jaxon Singer of Kennetcook (Hants North Jays)

Tanner Greenough of Windsor Junction (LWF/Tri County)

Grayson Benoit of Lower Sackville (Tri County)

Rylan Turner of Kennetcook (Hants North Jays)

Ethan Johnson of Fall River (LWF/Tri County)

And Fernando Sucre of Belnan (Corridor Nationals)

