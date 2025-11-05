Student-athletes compete at cross country regionals, provincials from GPV

Second place for a Viper. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: The cross country athletics team from Georges P. Vanier Junior High sent some student-athletes to regionals and then provincial championships.

The following is the students who went to regionals and then provincials:

(We were only given their first name and initial of the last name; all result info passed on to us by the school):

At regionals Maria L. finished seventh, before bringing home a silver medal from provincials.

Ruby F. was 15th at regionals and then 19th place at provincials.

The Vanier Vipers cross country team at provincials. (Submitted photo)

Violet M. was 32nd at regionals and 46th at provincials.

Maddie N-D came home in 34th place at regionals before putting up a 62nd place result at provincials.

Taylor Mc was 44th at regionals and 61st at provincials.

Olivia W. came home in 51st place at regionals and 86th at provincials.

Millie W. was 54th place at regionals before coming home in 76th at provincials.