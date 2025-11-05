U16 AAA: Jackman powers Kings Hockey past Valley Wildcats

Jacob Amirault no 8 on the Kings skates away from a Fundy Thunder with the puck. (Healey photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: Jordan Jackman scored once and assisted on two others as the Kings Hockey Club skated to a home ice victory over the Valley Wildcats.

The Saturday afternoon N.S. U16-AAA Hockey League game was played at the Sackville Arena.

Matt Thompson; Ben Fraser; Nic Granchelli; and Aliaksandr Slavuta were credited with single tallies.

Assists came off the sticks of Jackman and Ethan Lemoine with a pair each.

Single helpers went to Makar Sidaruk; Mason Cole; Jacob Amirault; Kayson Lively; and Alex Glover.

George Minhinnick was solid between the pipes for the Kings earning the wins topping 24 of 25 shots sent his way.

Kings are back in action on Saturday Nov. 8 when they host the Buccaneers in a 3 p.m. puck drop at the Sackville Arena.

It’s the last game before the Kings and other N.S. U-16 AAA and N.S. U-15AAA AND NS U18AAA teams head to the Monctonian.