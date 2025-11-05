The Laker News

Three goal third propels Junior Pens to NSJHL victory

ByPat Healey

Nov 5, 2025 #East Hants, #East Hants Bitars Ristorante Penguins, #hockey, #Jr B Penguins, #NSJHL
Action behind the Blazers net. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: Five different goalscorers found the back of the net Sunday afternoon as the East Hants Bitars Ristorante Penguins skated to another NSJHL win.

The 5-1 win came over the Eskasoni Eagles at the Dan K. Stevens Memorial Arena in Eskasoni, Cape Breton.

Nick Morin; Nik Xidos; Finley Diab; Jake O’Connor; and Aiden Nicholson were the goal scorers.

Morin, Chris Caissie, and Alex Field each had two assists apiece.

Single helpers were credited to Nicholson; Xidos; and Jacob Sanford.

Fintan Boudreau turned away 27 of 28 pucks in the goaltending victory.

The Pens are back home on Friday night when they welcome the Jr Miners from Glace Bay for a 7:30 p.m. game at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

