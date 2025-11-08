Jr B Pens explode offensively in NSJHL home ice victory over Miners

Finn Morris of the Jr Pens brings the puck to the Blazers end along the boards. East Hants won the game 8-2. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: It was an offensive explosion for the East Hants Bitars Ristorante Penguins on Friday night.

The Pens scored five times in the first and second en route to a 14-1 thrashing of the Glace Bay Miners in NSJHL action.

The game was played at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Chris Caissie led the attack with a hat-trick while adding two assists.

Nick Morin, Aiden Nicholson, and Alex Field each added two goals apiece, while fiveJ others were scored individually.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Single tallies came from Jacob Sanford; Finley Diab; Jayson Hanson; Thomas Panopalis; and Connor Pierce.

Hanson contributed four assists, while three helpers came from Sanford.

Picking up two helpers each in the win were Caissie; Field; Bryce Stewart; Jake O’Connor; Connor Stewart, and Noah Comeau.

Single assists were credited to Morin; Pierce; Nicholson; Nik Xidos; Braedy Kirton; and Cayden MacKeigan.

Payson Stewart earned the goaltending victory stopping 33 of 34 pucks sent his way.

East Hants fired 56 at the two netminders for the Eagles.

The Pens return to action on Nov. 14 when they host the Capstone Colts in a 7:30 pm puck drop.