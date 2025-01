EAST HANTS: The East Hants U-12 Tigers boys basketball team won the St. Margaret’s Bay Slam annual Christmas Classic Tournament.

The team participated in the tournament from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29.

East Hants went undefeated and won the division 3 championship.

In the final, the team was led by offensive spark plugs Dominic Ouellette, Kohen Ransome, and Sawyer Campbell.

Kohl Potter was the Tournament MVP for the Tigers.