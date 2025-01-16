HERH Tigers skate to silver medal at Blue & White Challenge

MEMBERTOU: The Hants East Rural High School Boys Hockey Team came home from a Cape Breton hockey tournament with a silver medal.

The team went to the Blue and White Challenge off the mainland with no expectations for the tournament.

In the end, that may have suited them well as they almost brought home the championship from the tournament, hosted by Sydney Academy.

It was played at the Membertou Sport & Wellness Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Here is a quick recap of how the team did in each game:

January 10: HERH vs Sydney Academy Wildcats, HERH won 2-0 . First goal scored by #19 Lennex Robinson, assisted by #10 Scotty O’Keefe; second goal also scored by #19 Lennex Robinson, assisted by #20 Carter Scothorn and #6 Cam Turner.

. First goal scored by #19 Lennex Robinson, assisted by #10 Scotty O’Keefe; second goal also scored by #19 Lennex Robinson, assisted by #20 Carter Scothorn and #6 Cam Turner. January 10: HERH vs Riverview Ravens (Coxheath NS), HERH lost 4-1 . Goal scored by #19 Lennex Robinson, assisted by #9 Aidan Stewart and #14 Chesleigh Davis.

. Goal scored by #19 Lennex Robinson, assisted by #9 Aidan Stewart and #14 Chesleigh Davis. January 11: HERH vs Memorial Marauders (North Sydney NS), HERH lost 5-2. First goal scored by #5 Dylan Gatto, assisted by #11 Patrick Mansfield. Second goal scored by #14 Chesleigh Davis, assisted by #3 Austin Allen and #11 Patrick Mansfield.

ADVERTISEMENT:

January 11: SEMI FINALS GAME – HERH vs Memorial Marauders (North Sydney NS), HERH won 2-1. First goal scored by #14 Chesleigh Davis, assisted by #8 Sawyer Beaton and #2 Keylor MacIntyre.

Second goal scored by #28 Theo Stapleton, assisted by #3 Austin Allen.

Evan Isenor was named player of the game for his outstanding goalie performance.

January 12: FINAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME – HERH vs Riverview Ravens (Coxheath NS), HERH lost 5-1.

Goal scored by #11 Patrick Mansfield, assisted by #20 Carter Scothorn.

ADVERTISEMENT:

All teams in the tournament nominated five players to compete in the Blue & White Challenge Skills Competition.

The following players represented HERH:

Goalie: Nolan McLauchlan (won for fastest goalie skater);

Fastest skater: Theo Stapleton (placed second);

Breakaway Challenge: Lennex Robinson (placed second);

Agility: Patrick Mansfield;

Accuracy: Aidan Stewart.