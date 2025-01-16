SIPEKNE’KATIK FIRST NATION: A Central Nova Scotia First Nation has received Financial Management System (FMS) Certification from the First Nations Financial Management Board (FMB).

This means that Sipekn’katik’s finance and administrative governance practices now meet FMS standards, which are based on internationally recognized standards of financial management.

“On behalf of council, I am honoured to inform our members that we have achieved Financial Management System certification from the First Nations Financial Management Board,” said Chief Michelle Glasgow. “This milestone is in keeping with requests of us to have greater accountability, transparency and responsibility around our collective financial management.

“In addition to the benefits to our members directly, this also sends a strong signal to our business partners, now and to come, that we are open for business and are fiscally responsible – a key to our future economic growth and success.

“I wish to thank the community for its direction and patience and the team of staff and council who worked hard to bring to reality this important achievement.”

Chief and council for the Mi’kmaq community of nearly 3,000 citizens are committed to advancing economic development for the benefit of its citizens.

Sipekne’katik is currently developing a 95-hectare parcel of land adjacent to the TransCanada Highway, with plans for large-scale economic activity.

Other business enterprises include tobacco sales, gaming, fishing, and a gas bar. The Nation recently purchased Tidal Bore Rafting Resort, a whitewater rafting company on the Shubenacadie River.

Housing is also a top priority for Sipekne’katik. They recently announced plans to build 20 new homes – four three-bedroom homes and 16 one-bedrooms, funded through federal resources, existing housing program funds, and social rent income.