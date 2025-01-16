HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is recruiting applicants for summer casual positions.

There are a diverse range of jobs in aquatics, inclusion and recreation programming available in communities across the region – the ideal job opportunity for teenagers and students.

Applications opened on Tuesday, Jan. 14 – with additional openings being posted on Tuesday, Jan. 28 and Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Applicants should refer to individual job postings for closing dates. Wages range between $17.20 and $23.20 per hour.

Parks & Recreation staff will be visiting job fairs, schools and community events throughout the winter to support recruitment.

For more information on dates and locations, as well as a list of job openings, visit: halifax.ca/recsummerjobs.