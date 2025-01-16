Flames stay red hot at Saint John-area hoops tournament

KENNETCOOK: The Hants North Flames are on fire on the basketball court.

The Kennetcook-based school hoops squad went to Rothesay, N.B. Last weekend to compete in the Top of the Hill tournament.

It was hosted by Rothesay Netherwood, near Saint John.

The Flames went undefeated in game play.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In the opener, Peyton White scored 14 points to pace the Flames to a 72-34 win over Rothesay Netherwood.

Kouper Densmore and Jordan Young each had 12 points, while Kaleum Hennigar contributed 11 points.

The second game saw the Flames earn a 74-23 victory over Rothesay Netherwood team two.

Hants North was led by Arnau Granena with 12 points and Liam Doucette with 11 points.

Carson Densmore added nine points in the win.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In the championship, it was a bit closer of a game as the Flames won 75-51 over Harbourview.

Kouper Densmore led the attack with 24 points.

Kenneth Rines and Jordan Young each had 13 points.

Meanwhile, Kaelum Hennigar with 12, and Peyton White with 11 points also contributed.