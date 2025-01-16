Update on Aerotech Connector project, roundabouts

WELLINGTON: An official with the Department of Public Works has provided an update on the construction of the Aerotech Connector in Wellington.

The update comes after The Laker News inquired to see if there was an update to any timeline for it to be open.

“The connector and the roundabouts are expected to open this fall,” said Gary Andrea, spokesperson with Public Works.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Where Hwy 2 will connect to the Connector via a roundabout. (Healey photo)

There was also a query from a few residents to us if it would connect to Holland Road.

So, we asked.

“There is no planned vehicle access to the connector from Holland Road,” added Andrea.