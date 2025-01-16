Lawn, storage shed damaged at Maple Ridge Elementary School

LANTZ: Police are looking for a suspect in the damaging the lawn and a storage shed at Maple Ridge Elementary on Jan. 11.

Const. Preston Burns, with East Hants RCMP, said that the Lnatz school was the target of mischief.

He said the incident took place at approximately 5:40 p.m.

“A person driving an ATV was captured on video surveillance ripping up the lawn at Maple Ridge Elementary then ramming the door of a storage shed in attempt to gain entry,” said Cionst. Burns.

Const. Burns said that hundreds of dollars of damage was sustained.

“I realize that the video surveillance is not real clear, but I’m hoping someone will recognize the person responsible for this foolishness and call it in,” he said.

“Not only do tax payers ultimately have to pay for the repairs, but this type of behaviour can frighten children who attend the school.”

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.