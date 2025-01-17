Maritime League of Legends Tour announces 10 race schedule

BEDFORD: The Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends Tour is anticipating their 2025 season with several announcements ahead of the new year of racing.

The series has released a ten-race schedule that will see the Tour visit five race tracks between three Provinces from June to September.

The title sponsor of the Series, Cross Roads in Pugwash, Nova Scotia, has returned to support the tour for a fourth season.

Both of these announcements have Series drivers, teams, officials and fans looking forward to the Season Opener at Petty International Raceway in River Glade, New Brunswick on Saturday, June 7.

ADVERTISEMENT:

New Brunswick not only opens the season in 2025 but will host four of the ten races within the province.

Petty International Raceway, home of the track hosted INEX Challenge in July, will play a pivotal role in the season as the opener on June 7and the penultimate event on Saturday, September 13.

The Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends Tour also returns to Speedway 660 In Geary for a double header on SpeedWeekend 2025 on Saturday, August 30 and Sunday, August 31.

ADVERTISEMENT:

[adrotatre banner=”92″]

Nova Scotia will host four races this season between Scotia Speedworld and Riverside International Speedway.

Riverside International Speedway in James River hosts two races in the heart of the schedule with Race Two being a part of the IWK 250 Super Race Weekend on Friday, July 18 and a return visit to the high banks on Saturday, August 16.

Scotia Speedworld outside of Halifax will once again see the champion of the Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends Tour crowned on their 3/10-mile oval on Saturday, September 20.

The track, which is home to a weekly Legends division on their Friday night Weekly Racing Series program, will also host the Tour on Saturday, August 9 as a part of the undercard for the Summer Clash 250 presented by Superior Foundations and Atlantic Tiltload.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Oyster Bed Speedway in Oyster Bed Bridge, PEI will kick off both August and September for the Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends Tour.

The Tour will visit on Saturday, August 2 before a return visit on Saturday, September 6.

Prince Edward Island is home to several Legend car drivers, including reigning Rookie of the Year Stephen Piccott Jr. (Charlottetown, PE).

Here is the tour schedule:

2025 CROSS ROADS MARITIME LEAGUE OF LEGENDS TOUR SCHEDULE

Saturday, June 7th Petty International Raceway River Glade, NB Friday, July 18th Riverside International Speedway James River, NS Saturday, August 2nd Oyster Bed Speedway Oyster Bed Bridge, PE Saturday, August 9th Scotia Speedworld Enfield, NS Saturday, August 16th Riverside International Speedway James River, NS Saturday, August 30th Speedway 660 Geary, NB Sunday, August 31st Speedway 660 Geary, NB Saturday, September 6th Oyster Bed Speedway Oyster Bed Bridge, PE Saturday, September 13th Petty International Raceway River Glade, NB Saturday, September 20th Scotia Speedworld Enfield, NS

**Schedule subject to change without notice

ADVERTISEMENT:

Start times, tickets and more information concerning each event will be announced by the host venue as it becomes available.

The next event for the Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends Tour is the Annual General Meeting for members, taking place on Sunday, March 2 at 1pm at the Greenfoot Energy Centre in Bedford.

Drivers, teams and those interested in competing or helping out with the Series in 2025 are urged to attend.

For more information on the Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends, please visit MaritimeLegends.ca.