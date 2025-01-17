CAP condemns continued exclusion from MMIWG Roundtable

From a release

OTTAWA, ONT.: The Congress of Aboriginal Peoples (CAP) is deeply disappointed to be uninvited and excluded once again from participation at the upcoming National Indigenous-Federal-Provincial-Territorial (IFPT) Roundtable on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ People, scheduled for January 29-30, 2025, in Ottawa.

This exclusion perpetuates the politicization of MMIWG discussions and denies CAP’s unique voice on behalf of off-reserve, non-status, Southern Inuit and urban Indigenous communities.

“This exclusion is a blatant disregard for the realities of Indigenous women who live off-reserve. Violence against Indigenous women does not stop at reserve boundaries, yet the government continues to ignore our people,” says CAP National Chief Brendan Moore.

“It is unacceptable that Indigenous women’s safety is being used as a political tool.”

During last year’s Roundtable, several Indigenous organizations, including Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak, the National Family and Survivors Circle, and the Ontario Native Women’s Association, expressed support for CAP’s inclusion.

Despite these calls, the federal government continues to uphold a discriminatory hierarchy that excludes the very communities most impacted by violence.

CAP has been a national advocate for non-status and off-reserve Indigenous peoples for over 50 years.

The Supreme Court of Canada’s Daniels v. Canada decision affirmed the federal government’s responsibility to these communities.

Excluding CAP from discussions on MMIWG is contrary to Canada’s reconciliation commitments and violates principles outlined in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

“We are calling on Minister (Gary) Anandasangaree to ensure CAP’s full participation at this month’s Roundtable,” added Chief Moore.

“Indigenous women’s safety must never be politicized. Our communities deserve to be heard.”