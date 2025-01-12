Beaver Bank’s Wagner picked up by QMJHL Sea Dogs

SAINT JOHN, N.B.: A Beaver Bank hockey player who scored his first Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) goal during the holidays has found a new home.

With players returning and some trades adding new players, the Moncton Wildcats placed Mitch Wagner on waivers.

And that’s when the Saint John Sea Dogs swooped in and grabbed the winger on Jan. 9.

“Mitchell caught our eye a number of times when he recently played against us with the Wildcats,” said Sea Dogs Head Coach & General Manager Travis Crickard.

“When we saw he was available on waivers, we spent some time watching his games and felt he would be a solid addition to the depth of our team.”

Crickard said that Wagner brings size, grit, and quality experience having won an MHL championship with the Miramichi Timberwolves.

Wagner, 19, was an eighth-round pick in the 2021 QMJHL Draft and most recently played with the Moncton Wildcats as an affiliate player.

In six games, Wagner registered one goal and a plus-two rating.

He spent the first half of the season with the MHL’s Miramichi Timberwolves where he had 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) in 22 games.

Wagner is excited about the opportunity.

“I couldn’t be happier with the opportunity to join the Sea Dogs,” he said.

“I’m super excited to get started.”

Last season, Wagner totaled 12 goals and 23 assists in 51 games with the Timberwolves. He added five goals and 11 points in 15 playoff games, helping Miramichi capture their first MHL Cup championship in franchise history.