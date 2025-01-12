New children’s book shell-abrates Nova Scotia’s Lucy the Lob’Star

HALIFAX: In just a few short years, Lucy – the only prognosticating lobster in the world – has garnered international attention, captured the imagination of thousands of people and become a drawing card for winter tourism in Nova Scotia.

And now she’s the star in her own children’s book being launched on the eve of Groundhog Day 2025.

The story of how Lucy came to be a Lob’STAR is shell’abrated in a new book, “Lucy The Lob’STAR”.

This delightful children’s book by debut author Pam Wamback, a local lobster aficionado, is told through a playful yet informative story, with colourful and whimsical illustrations as a nod to the winter lobster fishery and promises to capture the hearts of readers of all ages.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Following her journey to stardom, readers will learn about the most famous lobster is the world through this fictionalized origin story of the real Lucy the Lobster.

On Groundhog Day in 2018, in the small fishing community of Barrington, Nova Scotia – known as the Lobster Capital of Canada – Lucy

the Lobster crawled out of the Atlantic Ocean to offer her own prediction of when spring would arrive … and a new, much-loved tradition was born.

Cracking into the well-established world of groundhogs serving in the prognosticating world, this pluckly young lobster has garnered a distinctive place and voice on Groundhog Day.

“Even the Weather Network has looked to Lucy on Groundhog Day to include within their February 2nd reports. When the Weather Network decides that Lucy, a lobster, is just as good as any groundhog, you know you’ve got a lob’star on your hands,” said Donna Hatt, former Chair of the South Shore Tourism Cooperative who were responsible for starting the annual Lobster Crawl Festival in February.

“Her unique prognosticating talent of crawling out of the ocean on Groundhog Day has captured the attention of a star-studded lineup of news outlets, and the community. It has been incredible. It just keeps growing.

She’s a star in the world of prognosticating,” said Hatt. “And now she has her own storybook to prove it”.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Author Pam Wamback has attended the Groundhog Day events in Barrington starring Lucy since her first appearance in 2018.

“I’m passionate about our lobster industry and how it has shaped so much of Nova Scotia. The idea for this story has been percolating in my head for a few years but I wanted it to be more than just a story. I wanted the story of Lucy to convey and reflect our rich seafaring heritage and culture in a fun yet educational, and accurate, way,” said Wamback.

The story as it came together reflects Wamback’s passion for lobster, and it’s very personal. The story shares how a lucky, plucky little lobster escaped the traps, becoming one of the most famous weather forecasters in the world.

As she envisioned, the book also shares fun facts about lobsters and even incorporates a few fun nods to her family ties to the fishing industry.

Wamback said “The name of the fishing boat on the front cover, Bald Dude, is the actual name of my brother’s boat which he named

after our dad.”

The journey to stardom for Lucy pops off the pages of this book through bright, colourful and whimsical illustrations by renowned illustrator Chad Thompson.

Thompson had has been drawing since he was a kid, a passion that led him to the Columbus College of Art and Design. Upon graduation, he

was hired by the Walt Disney Feature Animation Studio in Florida where he worked on animated movies such as Mulan, Lilo & Stitch, and Brother Bear and continues to freelance for them and other studios today.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Launched just in time for Groundhog Day 2025, “Lucy the Lob’STAR” is available now in hardcover, paperback, and e-book formats online, in gift shops and bookstores locally in Nova Scotia, and soon nationwide.

The official book launching will kick off a signature festival, the 2025 Nova Scotia Lobster Crawl Festival, on Saturday February 1 at Captain Kat’s Lobster Shack in Barrington Passage.

Starting at 12 pm AST, the event will include book signings by the author, a reading and a chance to meet the real Lucy the Lobster in person.

For more information, visit www.ladyloveslobster.com.

Lucy The Lob’STAR by Pam Wamback, produced by FriesenPress, is available for order from most major online book retailers including the FriesenPress Bookstore, Indigo and Amazon.

The eBook is available for Kindle, Apple Books, Kobo, Nook, and Google Play.