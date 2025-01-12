Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: The following is the highlighted calls for the week of Jan. 2 to Jan. 9.

Information in the briefs below is provided by East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officers.

RCMP RESPOND TO HOUSE FIRE

On January 4, RCMP were dispatched to a report of a structure fire on Concorde Way in Enfield.

Multiple fire departments were dispatched as well including Lantz, Enfield and Elmsdale.

On arrival, it was determined that there was no fire.

The “perceived smoke” was vapour coming from a dryer vent.

NO INJURIES IN KENNETCOOK ROLL-OVER

Const. Burns said on Jan. 7 at approximately 11:00 am, East Hants RCMP were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle roll over on Highway 354 in Kennetcook.

The lone occupant of the vehicle stated that she had hit black ice and drove into the ditch.

She was uninjured and her vehicle was towed.

The responding officer provided the woman with a ride home.

SLIPPERY ROADS CAUSE MVC

East Hants RCMP were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle roll over Jan. 7 on East Uniacke Road in East Uniacke.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the male driver who stated that he had lost control on slippery roads and hit the ditch.

The man was uninjured and didn’t display any signs of impairment.

He was checked by EHS on scene. His car was towed.

