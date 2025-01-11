Information in this from RCMP Halifax Regional detachment

LOWER SACKVILLE: A 40-year-old man was sent to hospital in critical condition, and three children were rescued after a house fire in Lower Sackville.

RCMP, Halifax Regional fire services from multiple departments responded, and EHS also attended the scene early in the morning hours of Jan. 11.

The call of the fire came in at approximately 3:10 a.m.

Two occupants of the home, a 37-year-old female and a 2-year-old child, safely exited the home and were not injured.

A third occupant of the home, a 40-year-old man, was rescued by his neighbour and transported to hospital by EHS.

He remains in critical condition.

Fire services rescued three young children, aged five, six, and nine-years-old.

All children were transported to hospital via EHS.

A GoFundMe has been setup for the family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-help-the-loppiesteiger-family .

An Halifax Fire truck at the scene of the house fire. (Photo by Sean DeWitt, Waterfront Halifax Media)

The fire remains under investigation.

Investigators will remain on scene to continue to gather information and evidence.

The investigation is being assisted by the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshal, the RCMP/HRP Criminal Investigation Division, RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment, and RCMP Forensic Identification Services.

File #: 24-4650