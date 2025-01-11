LANTZ: A four goal third period propelled the East Hants Bitars Ristorante Penguins past rival Sackville Blazers on Friday night.

The NSJHL game was played in the Keith Miller Arena at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

The Pens trailed 2-1 heading into the final period before they turned on their scoring jets en route to the victory.

Both teams were tied 0-0 after the first.

Leading the Pens was Noah Comeau with two goals. He also added an assist.

Single tallies were scored by Devin Meagher, Jacob Sanford, and Chris Caissie.

Assists were credited to Jayson Hanson, Davis Cooper, both with a pair each, and Alex Field, Josh Nicholson, Isaac Lawson, Connor McNamara, and Nick Vienot all with one apiece.

Fintan Boudreau stopped 21 of 24 pucks sent his way to get the win.

Windsor Junction’s Conor Blackwood was tagged with the loss in the Blazers net, turning away nine of the 14 shots he saw.

East Hants will host the Colts in a rare Sunday night home game. Puck drop is 7 p.m. at the Sportsplex.