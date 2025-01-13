Eighty five new transitional housing units open at HRM Shelter Villages

From a release

HALIFAX: Eighty-five new transitional housing units for people experiencing homelessness are now open in Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM).



“Shelter villages offer a safe place to call home for Nova Scotians who are navigating some of life’s most difficult challenges,” said Scott Armstrong, Minister of Opportunities and Social Development.

“They are a stepping stone toward stability, opportunity and belonging.”



The shelter village located off Bancroft Lane near Burnside Industrial Park has 45 single-occupancy units, while the other, near Thomas Raddall Drive in Halifax, has 40.

Both shelter villages opened last week with resident intake ongoing.

They are operated by the Atlantic Community Shelters Society, which manages the site and co-ordinates on-site wraparound services and supports.Each unit includes a bed, desk and storage space for personal itemswith access to a shared building with washroom and shower facilities. Shared laundry facilities and a full kitchen will be available soon.Residents are selected through referrals from outreach teams in HRM and the HRM By-Name List of people experiencing homelessness, maintained by the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia now has six shelter villages in locations across the province.

Nine new supportive and transitional housing options, including these shelter villages, have opened in HRM since June 2024.

“Atlantic Community Shelters Society is dedicated to developing long-term solutions for individuals experiencing housing insecurity.

These shelter villages do more than provide a place to live – they foster stability, restore dignity and help individuals reconnect with their community.

Through a compassionate and sustainable approach to addressing homelessness, we are contributing to a stronger and more inclusive province for everyone.”

— Joe Rudderham, Executive Director, Atlantic Community Shelters Society

Quick Facts:

– the government invested $7.5 million to purchase 200 shelter units and start-up and operational support from Pallet, a social enterprise dedicated to supporting people experiencing homelessness

– in addition to shelter villages, there are now 538 shelter beds and more than 800 supportive housing units across the province

– last year, 115 new transitional housing units for people experiencing homelessness in Kentville, Dartmouth, Lower Sackville and Sydney opened

– The Bridge, an innovative transitional housing solution with integrated health services in Dartmouth, provides space for up to 200 Nova Scotians

– the Department is working to create 1,085 supportive housing units by 2027-28