Community Learning hosting Family Literacy Day event Jan. 18

ELMSDALE: Family Literacy Day will be celebrated a bit early this year in Elmsdale.

A Free Family Ceilidh that is open to everyone in the East Hants community is set for Jan. 18.

It will be held at the East Hants Community Learning/Community Rider building at 224 on Hwy 214 in Elmsdale. It will run from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

It is the same building that East Hants Family Resource Centre is located in.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Among some of the fun activities will include:

– Step Dancing

– Try on a kilt

– Learn a bit of Gaelic

– Join in a Milling Frolic

– Music, games, and door prizes

– Irish stew, soup, and snacks

ADVERTISEMENT:

To help organize anticipate numbers folks are asked to register in advance.

They can register at their website at: www.easthantslearning.com/2025-family-ceilidh/

Organizers hope you can come on out, learn something new, and most importantly, have fun.