Trivia Night fundraiser supporting local food banks set for Feb. 25

ENFIELD: Are you a trivia expert and want to help out a worthy cause?

The East Hants & Districts Chamber of Commerce is hosting its eighth annual Trivia Night Fundraiser on Feb. 25 at Shooters Bar & Grill in Enfield.

The event will run from 6:30-9 p.m., with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.

The trivia night fundraiser, in memory of Susie McDonell, is held yearly in support of local food banks in the East Hants area.

All profits up to $10,000 will be donated to help support food security in East Hants.

This annual event which honours McDonell continues to make a powerful contribution to our community with more than $50,000 raised for food banks so far.

The EHDCC is looking for local businesses and community members to gather a team together to enjoy a fun game of trivia with Lightning Trivia with Adam.

The cost to enter a team of up to five is $100 or $125 for a team of six (max 12 teams of 6 allowed).

Organizers note that there is a three point deduction for a team six.

Prizes will be presented for the following:

· Highest Score (team name also on plaque)

· Team Spirit (decided by MC and trivia host)

· Epic Fail Trophy (lowest score)

CLICK HERE FOR TEAM REGISTRATION LINK

The EHDCC is also excited to announce an online silent auction alongside Trivia Night to further support local initiatives.

The online auction is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to contribute even if they can’t attend the event in person.

Organizers are seeking donations of items or services to be included in the online auction.

To contribute, please fill out the following form [Donation Item Form] with details about your donation or send an email to info@ehcc.ca.

The VIRTUAL silent auction will run from February 10th – 28th.

The link will be forthcoming.

For further information or any questions, please contact the EHCC office at (902) 883-1010 or email info@ehcc.ca.