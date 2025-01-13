FALL RIVER: Do you think you make the best chili ever?

Well, put yourself to the test at the inaugural Chili Cook-Off organized by the student council at Lockview High. It is scheduled for Feb. 27 at the school, running from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The cook-off is a fundraiser for the school’s Relay for Life which supports and raises money for the Canadian Cancer Society.

It is open to those in the Lockview & Area community (East Hants is included in this).

The school’s Relay for Life will be held in May. This information will come later.

Student Council representatives gathered on Jan. 13 at the school to let The Laker News know all about the Chili Cook-Off.

Participants in the cook-off can expect a fun night of chili tasting, supporting a noble cause.

It will allow you to get involved in your community and you will get to prove you’re the best chili cook in the Fall River area.

Those wishing to attend can do so as well to watch and cheer on. Oh, and did we mention they will get to assess the participants chili to help determine the winner?

Admission to the cook-off will be $15 per person for those attending to watch. Participants who enter the friendly cook-off competition will not be charged.

The students got the idea from a school that does this as a fundraiser in Saskatchewan.

Wynyard Composite High School in Wynyard, SK. Has done a chili cook-off as a fundraiser, and it’s something the students thought they would try here as it hasn’t been done before.

“We had talked to a school student council in Saskatchewan about all of their specifics on howe they run it,”: said Darby Gibbon.

“We wanted to do it as a fundraiser for our Relay for Life because it will get us started in the fundraising efforts for that.

“We love the idea of involving the Lockview area community members as we haven’t really done one with the community, it’s usually just students.

“It’s very different from what we usually do so it’s exciting for us.”

Gibbon said the hope for the event is that everyone has fun and it’s the start of a new yearly tradition at the school.

“We’re hoping to get more Lockview community members involved with our student council,” she said.

“It will also help us raise money for the Relay for Life event.”

The winner will get an impressive trophy, said Gibbon and a cool apron.

Community restaurants are welcome to enter, and anyone who may have a family recipe for chili can put it to the test as well.

Those in attendance will play a key part in determining the inaugural LHS Chili Cook-Off winner by tasting each of those participating’s finished product.

“It will be an awesome community event,” added Brynn MacDonald.

“It will bring a lot of people together.”

The Lockview area community can find out more about the event and even register to be in it by checking out Miller the Dragon on Instagram (Lockview High’s account) and by contacting Mr. Goora at pgoora@hrce.ca or Ms. Tasker at JTasker@hrce.ca.