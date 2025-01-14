Woman facing charges of assault after incident at residence

ANTRIM: A 33-year-old Antrim woman faces charges of assault following an incident on Dec. 30.

The assault was mentioned on HRM Crime Mapping.

Crime Mapping is an interactive site that will be updated daily at midnight with incidents of five specific crime types – robberies, assaults, break and enters, thefts of vehicles, and thefts from vehicles. These crime types were selected given that people can take steps to protect themselves from becoming a victim if armed with information about what’s happening in their community.

To ensure privacy, the crimes are plotted on the mid-point of the closest block and are not associated with specific civic addresses so as not to identify a person or an address.

As such it was one of several incidents The Laker News inquired to RCMP Halifax Regional detachment for further information.

Police say that on Dec. 30 at approximately 3 p.m., officers responded to an assault at a home, on McMullin Rd., between two women known to one another.

The victim did not suffer injuries.

A 33-year-old Antrim woman was safely arrested and released on conditions.

She will attend court at a later date to face a charge of assault.

File #: 24-176978