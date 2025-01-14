Province selects marketing agency to help promote tourism in Nova Scotia

From a release

HALIFAX: A marketing firm based out of Halifax, m5 Marketing Communications, will remain the province’s tourism marketing agency of record to help promote Nova Scotia as a premier vacation destination.

“We are excited to continue our collaboration with the talented team at m5 Marketing Communications,” said Dave Ritcey, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage.

“Tourism plays a vital role in driving economic growth.

“By leveraging our in-depth knowledge of the Nova Scotia tourism industry alongside m5’s marketing expertise, we are confident in our abilities to deliver effective marketing campaigns that encourage tourism spending in our province.”

The agency, which has been the Province’s tourism marketing partner since 2019, was selected from seven vendors who submitted proposals.

The agency of record works closely with Tourism Nova Scotia and provides highly specialized services in tourism marketing campaign creation, media buying and planning, website development, research and marketing strategy.

The new contract begins on April 1 and is valued up to $13.3 million annually.

It will have an initial five-year term with the option for two one-year extensions.

– Tourism Nova Scotia markets the province as a vacation destination in Atlantic Canada, Ontario, Quebec, Calgary, the northeastern United States, the United Kingdom and Germany

– Tourism Nova Scotia issued a request for proposals for professional marketing services with a public tender on August 1, 2024

– m5 Marketing Communications’ current contract expires March 31