The following is a joint statement from Becky Druhan, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, and Leah Martin, Minister responsible for the Advisory Council on the Status of Women.



Today (Jan. 14), we met with a coalition of advocates from across Nova Scotia who are dedicated to addressing intimate partner violence and gender-based violence.

We are grateful for the passion and focus these advocates bring to this critical issue. Their tireless work is instrumental in supporting those affected and driving meaningful change in our communities.

Our government is committed to working with coalition members to support survivors and implement solutions to address its root causes.



Today’s discussions reaffirmed our commitment to:

– delivering on the recommendations of the Mass Casualty Commission, the Desmond Fatality Inquiry and the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, ensuring that these reports result in tangible change

– developing and supporting community-wide strategies to prevent violence, including sustainable funding for organizations on the front lines

– strengthening partnerships with advocates and experts to ensure our response reflects the needs and realities of those affected by intimate partner violence and gender-based violence.

Our thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones and all those affected by these recent tragedies in our province. Help is available for those experiencing intimate partner violence and those who have used violence.

If you or someone you know needs support, please call 211 for access to services. In emergencies, call 911 immediately.