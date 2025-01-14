LOWER SACKVILLE: The Lake District Recreation Association, the Sackville Arena and the Sackville Minor Hockey Association are excited to announce their upcoming event Sackville for Kraft Hockeyville 2025 Rally Weekend presented by O’Regan’s Dartmouth.

The event will be supporting the bid to WIN the 2025 title of Kraft Hockeyville.

The Rally will be held on Saturday, January 18 and Sunday, January 19 at the Sackville Arena, located at 91 First Lake Drive, Lower Sackville.

Everyone is invited to attend and we’re looking for the community to participate in all the activities and show your support to help make our campaign a success.

Community awareness, participation and collecting as many stories as possible, photos and videos about our Arena and what it means to Sackville is the goal for Rally Weekend.

The weekend will feature a variety of activities, including the Bill Chase AAA Cup, Sackville versus Sackville Hockey games, fun on-ice contests, live music.

Teams on hand to help collect stories, photos and videos to earn rally points to bring us closer to victory.

A N.S. U-16 AAA Hockey League game between Kings Hockey, based out of Sackville and East Hnats, and their rivals the Armada will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Sackville Arena.

Here is the schedule of events:

The schedule for the weekend. (Submitted photo)

Headlining the event will be a live performance by the iconic Halifax band, Shameless, on the evening of Saturday, January 18 at the Arena grounds.

“We are incredibly excited about this event, as it provides an opportunity for the community to come together in support of our Community Arena that has given us so much over the years, and is in need of some upgrades,” said Chris Fraser, Kraft Hockeyville Committee member,

“This is our moment to make a lasting impact on future generations of local hockey players, skaters, and fans.”

Each year, Kraft Hockeyville awards $250,000 to the community that demonstrates the greatest love for hockey and their local arena.

The winner also will host an NHL pre-season game. JOIN US and Help make Sackville shine.

Visit the Sackville Kraft Hockeyville Community Rally Page and submit your story to help them WIN: https://www.sportwheels.ca/arena