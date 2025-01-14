COOKS BROOK: Do you want to help your community be prepared in the event of an emergency?

Be a part of the solution when emergency strikes.

Think about becoming a volunteer with the Joint Emergency Management Team from the Musquodoboit Valley through to Dutch Settlement.

No Experience required – we are looking for residents, retired or working with various backgrounds to help with:

– Comfort Centre Coordination

– Emergency Planning

– Coordinating a emergency centre

– Public Education

– Community status reporters – eyes and ears in the communities to report conditions, outages, blocked roads, etc.

A community meeting on the program is set to be held next week.

The meeting is scheduled for Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.

It will take place at the old Station 35 fire hall, located at 39 Corbett Rd in Cooks Brook.

Those interested can email kara.mccurdy@halifax.ca for more information.