COOKS BROOK: Do you want to help your community be prepared in the event of an emergency?
Be a part of the solution when emergency strikes.
Think about becoming a volunteer with the Joint Emergency Management Team from the Musquodoboit Valley through to Dutch Settlement.
No Experience required – we are looking for residents, retired or working with various backgrounds to help with:
– Comfort Centre Coordination
– Emergency Planning
– Coordinating a emergency centre
– Public Education
– Community status reporters – eyes and ears in the communities to report conditions, outages, blocked roads, etc.
A community meeting on the program is set to be held next week.
The meeting is scheduled for Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.
It will take place at the old Station 35 fire hall, located at 39 Corbett Rd in Cooks Brook.
Those interested can email kara.mccurdy@halifax.ca for more information.