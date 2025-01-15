Two men charged after shots fired in Beaver Bank

BEAVER BANK: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment has charged two men after shots were fired at a home in Beaver Bank.

On January 9, at approximately 9:40 p.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 100 block of Danny Dr.

RCMP Officers learned that multiple shots were fired at the home from a white station wagon.

The occupants of the home were not injured.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Street Crime Enforcement Unit of RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment, with assistance from RCMP Officers, located the suspect vehicle, a Subaru Impreza, a short time later on Beaver Bank Rd. and Glendale Dr.

A traffic stop was completed during which a handgun was observed inside the vehicle.

The driver and passenger were safely arrested and the firearm was seized.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Money found as part of the search. RCMP Photo.

On January 10, investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Coles Rd., in Lower Sackville.

At the home they located and seized a replica firearm, ammunition, cash, counterfeit currency and cannabis.

Nevin Clark-Andrews, 29, of Lower Sackville, and Chad Muise, 30, of Bedford, have both been charged with 13 offences, including three counts of Discharging a Firearm with Intent to Harm, Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, and other firearms-related offences.

Clark-Andrews appeared in court and was released on conditions.

He will return in Dartmouth Provincial Court on February 14.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Muise appeared in court and was remanded into custody.

He will return in Dartmouth Provincial Court on January 16 at 9:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing, with assistance from the RCMP Forensic Identification Section and General Investigative Section of the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division.

File #: 25-4070