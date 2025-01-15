LOWER SACKVILLE/WAVERLEY: The following is information related to four assault related incidents that were posted on HRM Crime mapping.

They took place at Bell Blvd. near Halifax Stanfield Airport; Lower Sackville; and in Waverley.

The Laker News inquired with RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment for further information on the incidents and this is what we were provided with.

Crime Mapping is an interactive site that will be updated daily at midnight with incidents of five specific crime types – robberies, assaults, break and enters, thefts of vehicles, and thefts from vehicles. These crime types were selected given that people can take steps to protect themselves from becoming a victim if armed with information about what’s happening in their community.

To ensure privacy, the crimes are plotted on the mid-point of the closest block and are not associated with specific civic addresses so as not to identify a person or an address.

It can be found at: https://www.halifax.ca/safety-security/police/crime-mapping

Police said that on December 28, at approximately 4:15 a.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to an assault at a gas station.

Officers learned that a man entered the business and spit on an employee.

A person of interest had been identified.

The investigation remains ongoing.

File #: 24-176008

On December 29, at approximately 8:54 p.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to assault at Halifax International Airport.

Officers learned that an altercation had turned physical between parking enforcement and the driver of a vehicle.

The victim did not suffer injuries.

At the request of the victim, the investigation was concluded after attempts were made to contact a person of interest.

File #: 24-176686

On December 30, at approximately 3 p.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of an assault.

It was quickly determined to be incorrect information.

The incident involved a missing youth who was located safely.

File #: 24-176956

Police responded on December 31, at approximately 11:30 p.m., to Hall Road in Waverley for a report of an assault.

Officers learned that an assault occurred and involved two people known to one another at a gathering.

The victim did not suffer injuries.

At the request of the victim, officers did not proceed with criminal charges.

File #: 24-177742