Weekly Racing Series: Enduros, Pro Stock open highlights race action

Sam Rogers in Tire Mna Victory Lane in the Pro Stock Open. (Scotia Speedworld photo)

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: It was a fast and exciting Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series at Scotia Speedworld on July 4.

The night featured two regular divisions plus a 75 lap Pro Stock open and the 100 lap Enduro race at the track.

The large crowd, estimated at1 500 fans, were treated to some exciting green flag racing as the enduro’s went all the way without a caution.

In the Enduro, Shawn Sanford, a Valley Raceway regular, picked up his first win in his first pavement start with the checkered flag in the Enduro 100. He drove the Thing 2 to victory lane, picking up the lead on lap 45 and never looking back.

The podium in the Enduro race at the Speedworld. (Scotia Speedworld photo)

Early on Maitland’s Dylan MacMillan led right from the pole but a mechanical failure at lap 30 put the no. 92 into the infield pit for the rest of the night.

Jason Pickles and Guy Meister led laps between Dylan’s domination and Shawn’s stint at the front.

The race saw the return of Mike Alexander and the Rushton brothers with several others making racing debuts in the 15 car field.

In the end, former Sportsman Rookie of the Year John Acker and reigning Legend Rookie of the Year Jared Slaunwhite joined Sanford on the podium and took away their share of the $1500 purse.

Here is the unofficial results from Scotia Speedworld on July 4, 2025

Bluenose Pools Outlaw Bandolero:

1. 5 Ethan Hicken

2. 99 Bristol Matthews

3. 85 Bella Pashkoski

4. 29 Brandon McGrath

5. 2 Lily Whynot

Heat 1: 13 Avery DeCoste

Bluenose Pools Beginner Bandolero:

1. 11 Addison Veinotte

2. 55 Ben Turple

3. 38 Jake Campbell

4. 43 Ryder Smith

5. 15 Adlee Lively

Heat 1: 11 Addison Veinotte

United Mortgage Alliance Legend division:

1. 87 Danny Chisholm

2. 71M Chase MacKay

3. 39 Chase Livingston

4. 9 Campbell Delaney

5. 94 JJ MacPhee

Heat 1: 97 Daniel Vandenburg

Heat 2: 71M Chase MacKay

The 0 of Sam Rogers battled in a nice clean duel with the 11V of Jordan Vienotte for the checkered flag and put his hot rod into Tire Man Victory Lane in the seven-car field.

Alex Johnson of Enfield rounded out the podium in the Pro Stock open race.

It allowed some drivers who aren’t regulars on the Pro Stock tour to get seat time in a non-points race.

Dave Matthews of Nine Mile River drove the no. 49 of Cy Harvey’s in the race.

PRO STOCK (non points special feature; 75 laps)

1. 0 Sam Rogers

2. 11V Jordan Veinotte

3. 80 Alex Johnson

4. 66 Owen Mahar

5. 36 Gary Elliott

Heat 1: 11V Jordan Veinotte