GPV hands out awards to student-athletes

Oliver Knowles and Katie Whitman. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: Before the school year ended, student-athletes at Georges P. Vanier Junior High were recognized.

The annual awards see School Sport Nova Scotia awards, plus team awards from the school presented.

Being named the male Athlete of the Year was Oliver Knowles.

The female Athlete of the Year was Katie Whitman.

The SSNS Exemplary Participation awards went to Aiden Knowles (boys) and Avery MacKinnon (girls)

Aiden Knowles (boys) and Avery MacKinnon (girls). (Submitted photo)

The male rookie of the year winner. (Submitted photo)

The male rookie of the year was Luke Marsh.

Ellie Greenough was named the female rookie of the year.

The SSNS Outstanding Service Award went to teacher Deidre Peverill.

The Good Sport award winners. (Submitted photo)

For the Good Sport award, it was Marshall Potter winning it for the boys, and Claire Trumble who was named the female recipient.

A new award was handed out, the Vanier Unsung Hero Award.

It honors a student who leads by example through quiet dedication, teamwork, and a positive attitude. Though not always in the spotlight, their consistent effort and sportsmanship make a lasting impact on their team.

The winner of the first Unsung Hero Award was Lexi Giles.

Lexi Giles was the Unsung Hero winner. (Submitted photo)

The other award winners were as follows:

Cross Country

Male – Male Rookie, Isaac Fielden Male MVP, Nate Isenor

Female – Female Rookie, Maria Legge Female MVP, Regan O’Sullivan

Soccer

Male – Aiden Knowles, Coaches Award Luke Marsh, Rookie Award

Female – Avery Mackinnon (most coachable) & Reese Cole (hustle award)

Volleyball

Male – Cavin Jenkins – MVP Alex ‘Big Al’ Findlay – Coaches Award

Female – Coaches Award – Avery Stevens MVP – Isabel Cole

Basketball

Male – Heart & Hustle Award – Oliver Knowles Passion & Grit Award – Eli Page

Female – Avery MacKinnon, Most Influential Player Violet Manley, Most Improved

Ski Race Team

Male – Ryerson Eisner – MVP

Female – Lauren Rigby – MVP

Badminton

Male – Coaches Award – Aidan Knowles Most Improved – Hudson Purdy

Female – Coaches Award: Rylan Soper Most Improved: Amelia Johnston

Track and Field

Male – Oliver Knowles – Coach’s Award Josh Gilby – Coach’s Award

Female – Coaches Award: Claire Trumble Kate Whitman

Flag Football

Male – Ethan Johnson (most sportsmanlike) & Mattix Manard (hustle award)

Female – Sammie Leslie – Coaches Award Lexi Giles – Coaches Award

Rugby

Male – Coaches Award – Eddie Steele

Female – Coaches Award – Alexis WIlliams

Softball

Male – Oliver Knowles- Coaches Award Nathan MacLean – Unsung hero

Female – Alice Taylor – Coaches Award Ashlyn Day- Coaches Award

Coaches

Brett Verge, Kelly Whitman, Jake MacLellan, Katie Walsh, Andrea Gillespie, Ed Cooper, Dale Arseneault,Tim Hilton, Julie Ferguson, Deidre Peverill, Jason Callaghan, Sean Hanlon, Aven Cole, John Allen, Liz Bailey, Emily Dodge

Mark Williams, Andrea Gillespie, Ashford Crawford, Adam Long