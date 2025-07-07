GPV hands out awards to student-athletes

FALL RIVER: Before the school year ended, student-athletes at Georges P. Vanier Junior High were recognized.
The annual awards see School Sport Nova Scotia awards, plus team awards from the school presented.
Being named the male Athlete of the Year was Oliver Knowles.
The female Athlete of the Year was Katie Whitman.
The SSNS Exemplary Participation awards went to Aiden Knowles (boys) and Avery MacKinnon (girls)
The male rookie of the year was Luke Marsh.
Ellie Greenough was named the female rookie of the year.
The SSNS Outstanding Service Award went to teacher Deidre Peverill.
For the Good Sport award, it was Marshall Potter winning it for the boys, and Claire Trumble who was named the female recipient.
A new award was handed out, the Vanier Unsung Hero Award.
It honors a student who leads by example through quiet dedication, teamwork, and a positive attitude. Though not always in the spotlight, their consistent effort and sportsmanship make a lasting impact on their team.
The winner of the first Unsung Hero Award was Lexi Giles.
The other award winners were as follows:
Cross Country
Male – Male Rookie, Isaac Fielden Male MVP, Nate Isenor
Female – Female Rookie, Maria Legge Female MVP, Regan O’Sullivan
Soccer
Male – Aiden Knowles, Coaches Award Luke Marsh, Rookie Award
Female – Avery Mackinnon (most coachable) & Reese Cole (hustle award)
Volleyball
Male – Cavin Jenkins – MVP Alex ‘Big Al’ Findlay – Coaches Award
Female – Coaches Award – Avery Stevens MVP – Isabel Cole
Basketball
Male – Heart & Hustle Award – Oliver Knowles Passion & Grit Award – Eli Page
Female – Avery MacKinnon, Most Influential Player Violet Manley, Most Improved
Ski Race Team
Male – Ryerson Eisner – MVP
Female – Lauren Rigby – MVP
Badminton
Male – Coaches Award – Aidan Knowles Most Improved – Hudson Purdy
Female – Coaches Award: Rylan Soper Most Improved: Amelia Johnston
Track and Field
Male – Oliver Knowles – Coach’s Award Josh Gilby – Coach’s Award
Female – Coaches Award: Claire Trumble Kate Whitman
Flag Football
Male – Ethan Johnson (most sportsmanlike) & Mattix Manard (hustle award)
Female – Sammie Leslie – Coaches Award Lexi Giles – Coaches Award
Rugby
Male – Coaches Award – Eddie Steele
Female – Coaches Award – Alexis WIlliams
Softball
Male – Oliver Knowles- Coaches Award Nathan MacLean – Unsung hero
Female – Alice Taylor – Coaches Award Ashlyn Day- Coaches Award
Coaches
Brett Verge, Kelly Whitman, Jake MacLellan, Katie Walsh, Andrea Gillespie, Ed Cooper, Dale Arseneault,Tim Hilton, Julie Ferguson, Deidre Peverill, Jason Callaghan, Sean Hanlon, Aven Cole, John Allen, Liz Bailey, Emily Dodge
Mark Williams, Andrea Gillespie, Ashford Crawford, Adam Long