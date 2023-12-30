2023 YEAR-IN-REVIEW: Top five video stories on The Laker News

EAST HANTS: An iconic landmark being torn down, a bridge being removed; and a tree in Stewiacke were among the top five videos or video stories on The Laker News Facebook page and website.

That list is based on the number of people reached or who viewed our videos and video stories on our Facebook page after we posted them.

The top videos list excludes anything to do with our Holiday Greetings videos.

The top video on The Laker News Facebook was one of an iconic landmark in Enfield, Curly Portables, being torn down.

It came about from a simple text to us at The Laker News from a friend telling us of what was happening so we went up and got a story and video.

The 20-second video of an excavator tearing part of the building on Highway 2 in Enfield down garnered more than 228.9 k views.

Here’s the story link with video: https://thelaker.ca/end-of-an-era-patrons-recall-fun-times-at-curlys-in-enfield-as-tear-down-begins/

Our next top video was one where we had been again messaged about the old Hyde’s Bridge being removed as work crews began the process to build its new two-lane replacement.

The process of removing the bridge was watched by eager and happy neighbours to where the bridge is over the Shubenacadie River.

It has garnered 112.5 k views, with many from overseas and around the world even viewing the video.

Here is the link to that video: https://youtu.be/EltD-8qPYD4?si=p0PYDlCmoRFOagEh

Our third most viewed video was a video story as the Gourley family’s tree lit up the Boston Common at the Boston tree lighting on Nov. 28.

It was an amazing event which we attended, and with the help of several advertisers and supporters, were able to provide a video story.

We spoke with some attendees at the Boston Tree lighting, and they spoke glowingly of the tradition its is and how they were brought to it by their parents. So they are bringing their children to it.

The video story has been seen 28.1 k times so far.

Here is the link to that story with the video: https://thelaker.ca/video-pride-excitement-abound-stewiacke-tree-lights-up-boston-common/

The video story of the tree being cut down in front of more than 2,000 people, including students from schools in nearby communities, was watched 15.1 k times.

It was a great experience for many with plenty of excitement at what was taking place.

Stewiacke councillor Pam Osborne supported the video story.

The link to the story with our videos tory: https://thelaker.ca/photos-huge-crowd-turns-out-to-see-tree-for-boston-cut-in-stewiacke/

Our fifth and final top video story of 2023 is that of a gold medal powerlifter from Enfield.

Wanda Leese represented Canada at a recent North American Powerlifitng championship and came home with the NAPF Bench Press championship in her category and division.

The Laker News spoke to her at ADAPT Fitness in Elmsdale.

She also taught Pat a bit about powerlifting and let him try it out. Now he thinks he can be the next champion.

The video story has been viewed 9.8 k times.

Here is the link to that video: https://thelaker.ca/video-story-enfield-woman-captures-napf-bench-press-championship-gold-with-team-canada/

We do have some honourable mentions to our top five video stories of 2023:

Sara Bradford releases debut single 7.2 k views

Link: https://thelaker.ca/bradford-releases-debut-single-naive-to-sold-out-crowd-in-halifax/

Pat does Easter Seals Drop Zone 6.9 k views

Link: https://thelaker.ca/video-story-pat-does-drop-zone-halifax-for-easter-seals-n-s/

HERH Relay for Life video story 4.8 k views

Link: https://youtu.be/24HLrZaJrrc?si=OUNZBEy6Uzs9UO_M

Shubenacadie Hay Days parade 4.4 k views

Link: https://youtu.be/2Uq8a_wFwnc?si=SANrKGxMEb1xYqqh