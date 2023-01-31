Knights pull away late in win over Dragons in boys hoops

FALL RIVER: The Lockview High Dragons kept things close until late in the going.

During a Metro High School boys game against Millwood Knights, the Dragons hit a buzzer beater three pointer to end the first quarter with a 20-19 lead before a loud pro-Lockview crowd in Fall River on Jan. 30.

The game was the second of a School Sport Nova Scotia double header broadcast on Eastlink TV.

Millwood players stop an offensive chance by LHS.

The Knights eventually won the game 89-75.

Leading the attack for the Knights was Ben Dale with 21 points and Paul Othow with 13 points.

For Lockview, Cohen Best knotted 15 points while Campbell Heighway recorded 12 points.

Here are some photos from the teams game as snapped by our own Pat Healey: