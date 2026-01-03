Pens use three goal third period to their advantage in Jr C win

Owen Collins of the Ryson Construction Penguins jumps on the puck that careened out of the boards to his stick and he put it in the open net. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: A three goal second period propelled the East Hants Ryson Construction Penguins to a home ice victory on Saturday night.

The N.S. Regional Junior C Hockey League game was played at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex.

The contest was a very chippy affair between the two teams who one could sense did not like each other one bit.

That was also evident in the number of penalty minutes the two combined for in the game. East Hants had 46 penalty minutes, while Newport totalled 73 penalty minutes.

The puck is fired at the net. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Owen Collins scored twice to lead the Pens offence in the contest.

Four other players notched single tallies in the win.

Ethan Hines; Chase MacDonald; Sam Rogers; and Josh Chisholm scored those markers.

Assists went to Cam Fisher and Nathan Langille with three, while Garrett MacLean had two.

Single helpers were credited to Collins and MacDonald;

Nolan McLauchlan was solid between the pipes stopping 26 of 27 pucks sent his way.

ADVERTISEMENT:

An East Hants Ryson Construction Penguin is taken to the ice by a Newport Titans player during game action in Lantz. (Healey photo)

The Pens celebrate a goal. (Healey photo)

A Newport player is chased by an East Hants Penguin. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

3 PHOTOS

East Hants Penguins crash the crease looking for a loose puck. (Healey photo)

Nathan Langille of the Pens skate away from a Newport player towards the offensive zone. (Healey photo)

East Hants Penguin Sam Rogers is pushed into the Newport goalie by their defenceman. (Healey photo)