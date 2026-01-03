Pens use three goal third period to their advantage in Jr C win

LANTZ: A three goal second period propelled the East Hants Ryson Construction Penguins to a home ice victory on Saturday night.
The N.S. Regional Junior C Hockey League game was played at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex.
The contest was a very chippy affair between the two teams who one could sense did not like each other one bit.
That was also evident in the number of penalty minutes the two combined for in the game. East Hants had 46 penalty minutes, while Newport totalled 73 penalty minutes.
Owen Collins scored twice to lead the Pens offence in the contest.
Four other players notched single tallies in the win.
Ethan Hines; Chase MacDonald; Sam Rogers; and Josh Chisholm scored those markers.
Assists went to Cam Fisher and Nathan Langille with three, while Garrett MacLean had two.
Single helpers were credited to Collins and MacDonald;
Nolan McLauchlan was solid between the pipes stopping 26 of 27 pucks sent his way.
