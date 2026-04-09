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East Hants Sports

Rendell, Jr C Penguins look to keep season alive in Game five on Friday night

ByPat Healey

Apr 9, 2026 #Admirals Hockey, #Drew Murphy, #East Hants, #East Hants Ryson Construction Penguins, #Gabe Rendell, #Garrett MacLean, #Lantz, #N.S. Jr C championship, #Nathan Langille
Battle along the boards. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: Gabe Rendell will look to continue his solid goaltending this post-season and keep the East Hants Ryson Construction Penguins season alive.

The Pens will look to have a busy weekend of hockey playing possibly three games in less than 72 hours beginning Friday night against the Admirals.

Game five in their best-of-seven N.S. Jr C Hockey league championship hits the Keith Miller Arena April 10 in the East Hants Sportsplex.

Game time is 8:30 p.m. in Lantz.

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The series sees the Admirals leading 3-1 so every game is do or die now for East Hants, so come on out fans and cheer on the Pens.

If the Pens win, Game six will be at 5 p.m. at the Appledome in Berwick on Saturday night April 11.

Should East Hants win that game if it is played, the final game to decide the champion will be back in Lantz at the Keith Miller Arena on Sunday night.

Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m.

By Pat Healey

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