Statement from Minister Adams on long-term care labour negotiations

Minister of Opportunities and Social Development Barb Adams in Fall River. (Healey photo)

HALIFAX: The following is a statement from Barbara Adams, Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care.

On Thursday, May 7, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) asked the employers and government back to the table to continue negotiations for a deal for their members in long-term care.

We were optimistic as they said they had an amended offer to present. Talks resumed that same day.

Our government has a fair offer on the table that includes:

– wage increases of at least 12 to 24 per cent

– retroactive pay dating back to 2023, meaning thousands of dollars in workers’ pockets right away

– a 70 per cent increase in shift and weekend premiums, effective upon ratification

– funding to enroll in a defined benefit pension plan for facilities that do not currently have one in place.



CUPE has been asking for almost double what has already been accepted by 27,500 employees working in home care, acute care and long-term care. When we returned to the table, CUPE leadership started by asking for even more.



This proposal is not feasible.

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“The wage offer on the table has already been accepted by employees in 29 unionized long-term care homes and in home care and hospitals.

“In fact, CUPE accepted these same increases for home care and hospital employees it represents.



“Our government calls on CUPE to stop moving the goalpost and let their members vote on the fair offer on the table so that they can get the 12 to 24 per cent wage increases and $1,600 to $7,000 after-tax retro pay that they deserve.



“As the strike continues, we will ensure that essential service agreements are followed.”



