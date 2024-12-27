Air Show Atlantic heads across the Confederation Bridge

SUMMERSIDE, P.E.I.: Air Show Atlantic is coming back to Prince Edward Island!

On June 28-29, the widely popular Air Show, which held 2024’s show at CFB Greenwood, returns to the Summerside Airport after seven years.

Initial performers have begun being announced for the air show.

Meanwhile, the air and static display lineups will be announced gradually over the next several months.

The process and move to Summerside from Greenwood is underway.

Air Show Atlantic says their partner Tidal Tractor in Port Williams, Nova Scotia has given them the tools to load a transfer truck worth of site material.

Their skid steer and equipment are a vital part of us being able to execute our travelling air show.

Organizers extend them a huge thank you in helping make our moves from show site to show site a bit smoother.