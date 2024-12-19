East Hants RCMP deliver Toy Drive items to School Plus at REC

MILFORD: The community pulled through in a big way.

East Hants RCMP held a toy drive to collect new toys to give to children less fortunate and who may not have a present under the Christmas tree this December 25.

The toy drive, for a second year straight, was organized by Const. Alyssa Borutski.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Last week, Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer, Const. Dan Anger, and Const. Andrew Ouellette, School Safety Resource Officer, took time out of their duties to make the toy drive delivery.

The three took the toys and games that were donated by community residents and the local RCMP officers and dropped them off.

The toys and games were given to the School Plus program at Riverside Education Cnetre in Milford who will look after distributing them to East Hants children.