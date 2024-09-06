HRM:On Sept. 4, the Board of Police Commissioners for the Halifax Regional Municipality discussed The Halifax Independent Civilian Review Into August 18, 2021 Encampment Evictions and have directed that it be provided to Regional Council for their review.

On May 3, 2023, the Board announced the commissioning of an independent civilian review of the issues relating to the Board’s oversight, governance and policy responsibilities that arose out of the response by Halifax Regional Police (HRP) to protests on August 18, 2021.

The Board retained Cooper, Sandler, Shime & Schwartzentruber LLP (“the Reviewer”) to conduct the independent civilian review which began in June 2023.

The Reviewer completed their findings which have culminated in a public report that has been provided to the Board for their review.

The report is available on the Board webpage, along with the Terms of Reference for the independent civilian review.

“The Board of Police Commissioners initiated this Review recognizing that this kind of review is important to build public trust and confidence in policing,” says Councillor Becky Kent, Chair of the Board of Police Commissioners.

“The municipality and HRP appreciate the work that went into this Review and the opportunity it will give us to reflect on areas of improvement,” says Cathie O’Toole, Chief Administrative Officer of the Halifax Regional Municipality.

“Much has been learned since August 18, 2021, and as indicated in the Review, significant changes have been made in how the municipality and its police department approach these types of situations.

“We also want to thank all the people who participated in this Review, particularly those who are municipal employees.”

On August 18, 2021, tent occupants in various public spaces, including municipal parks, were directed to remove their encampments, with the assistance or participation of municipal compliance officers, Parks & Recreation staff and HRP.

Concerns were expressed about the role and involvement of HRP in the eviction of unhoused and/ or underhoused individuals and in its handling of the related protests.

“August 18, 2021, was a challenging day for the municipality and for our officers and staff,” says Chief Donald MacLean, Chief of Police.

“We appreciate the Review’s acknowledgement of the work we have done with the municipality and Board to evolve our response to encampment communities and to protests.

The Review will help form how this work continues going forward.”

In terms of next steps, the Board has directed that Halifax Regional Police initiate an assessment of the Review and provide a report to the Board.

It has also recommended that Regional Council request a report from the Chief Administrative Officer.

It is anticipated that the Review will be presented at the Regional Council meeting on September 10, 2024.