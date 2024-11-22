Archibald nabs third place at Para Nordic FIS Continental Cup

CANMORE, AB: A Fall River cross country skiier has come home with a podium finish at an international competition held in western Canada.
Emma Archibald crossed the line Thursday in a time of 32:11.2 in the women’s 10-kilometre free standing race.
This race was one that saw competitors do five laps of the 1.9 km course.
Archibald is competing as a member of Team Nordiq Canada at the Para Nordic FIS Continental Cup and World Cup Selection Races.
She is also a member of the uOttawa GeeGees Nordiq ski team.
The competitions took place Wednesday and Thursday this week, Nov. 20-21 in Canmore, Alberta.
On Wednesday, Archibald did not finish the race according to the results page on the Nordiq Canada page.
The Lockview High alum is a member of the National World Cup Para-Nordic Team, NS Ski Team + U of Ottawa Nordiq Team.
