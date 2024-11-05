ELMSDALE: Volunteers with the Caring and Sharing Food Bank of Enfield along with officers from East Hants RCMP and Safety Bear held their annual food drive on Nov. 2.

It was held at the Elmsdale Sobeys.

It was no surprise that the wonderful and generous people of East Hants once again came out in roves and donated loads of food items, grocery gift cards and cash in support of their local food bank.

Some of the goodies collected at the food drive. (Submitted photo)

Const. Preston Burns, with East Hants RCMP, said the volunteers collected 12 large totes and 30 milk crates filled with food items.

They also had donations of $400 in cash and $350 in grocery gift cards made.

There was also a generous $750 donation from the producers of the tv series Sullivan’s Crossing who have been filming in East Hants over the past few months.

East Hants RCMP will be holding another food drive in support of the Hants North Food Bank on November 29 from 10 am – 1 pm at the Superstore in Elmsdale.