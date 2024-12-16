EAST HANTS/HALIFAX: The MLA for Hants East has been appointed a new role within the PC Caucus.

Premier Tim Houston announced the new leadership roles within the provincial aprty’s Causu on Dec. 16.

Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald, who had been the Party Whip, was announced as being the new Caucus chair.

He has been an MLA for the riding of East Hants since 2021.

Houston commented on the role announcements.

“This team showcases exemplary leadership skills and will support our caucus as we build on the success of the first term,” said Premier Houston in a release.

“Our PC caucus is ready to get to work and is focused on making it happen for Nova Scotians.”

The caucus changes were as follows:

Minister Brendan Maguire will serve as House Leader. He is currently the Minister of Advanced Education and the Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development.

MLA Melissa Sheehy-Richard will serve as Deputy House Leader. She previously served as the Deputy Caucus Chair and has been MLA for Hants West since 2021.

MLA Chris Palmer will serve as the Party Whip. He has been MLA for Kings West since 2021.

MLA John A MacDonald will serve as Caucus Chair. He previously served as the PC Party Whip and has been the MLA for Hants East since 2021.

MLA Dianne Timmins will serve as Deputy Caucus Chair. She was recently elected as MLA for Victoria-The Lakes during this past provincial election.