Sullivan’s Crossing makes donation to Shumilacke Food Bank

SHUBENACADIE: A little Christmas cheer was delivered to a local food bank on Friday Dec. 13.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns stopped by the Shumilacke Food Bank in Shubenacadie to deliver a donation cheque to the non-profit organization.

He said the cheque–$750 in total—comes from the producers of the TV Series Sullivan’s Crossing.

Sullivan’s Crossing, a hit TV show, has been doing some filming in various N.S. communities, including in East Hants.

Const. Burns liaised with the producers who wanted to give back to the community in the best possible way this season.

Accepting the donation were Shumilacke Food Bank volunteers Karen Levy and Daphne Barr.