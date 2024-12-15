MILFORD: The Hants North Flames boys basketball team left a mark on the competition over the weekend.

At the tournament hosted by Hants East Rural High Tigers, the Flames fell just shy of winning it all, losing in the final to South Colchester Academy.

The loss came after two fantastic wins by the flames, over Lockview High on Friday night and then West Bedford on Saturday morning.

A HNRH puts the ball up for the basket. (Healey photo)

A Lockview High player drives the net against an HNRH player (Healey photo)

HNRH Flame Jordan Young looks for an opening to the Lockview basket in game play. (Healey photo)

On Saturday morning, Peyton White and Kouper Densmore each had 19 points to lead Hants North’s victory and punch their ticket to the final.

The Flames won 58-51 over West Bedford.

In the final, Kouper Densmore scored 21 points, but it wasn’t enough as SCA downed Hants North 73-61 to claim the HERH tournament championship win.

Peyton White had 18 points in the loss.

HERH and Lockview also competed.

The Dragons won their two games on Saturday, beating the host Tigers 80-58 and he Wolves 89059.

No game info was available before posting for the Tigers games.

Hants North is back in action Friday Dec. 20- Saturday Dec. 21 at the Forest Heights tournament.