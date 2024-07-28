N.S. supporting new HSIA International Connections Facility

HALIFAX STANFIELD: Halifax Stanfield International Airport (HSIA) will soon offer faster and more efficient passenger connections with a new international connections facility, the provincial Minister of Public Works said.



“Halifax Stanfield International Airport is an important transportation and trade hub for Nova Scotia, Canada and North America,” said Kim Masland, Minister of Public Works.

“This investment will help ensure the airport can keep supporting travellers and trade as our province continues to grow.”

The new facility will make passenger connections faster and easier for people arriving in Canada from other countries and connecting to domestic flights.

It will also increase cargo capacity, expanding the efficient movement of goods between Nova Scotia and international markets.



The province is contributing $3 million to the project, which will cost about $18 million.

Meanwhile, the federal government is contributing $8.4 million and the Halifax International Airport Authority $6.6 million.

Quotes:

“We are grateful for the financial support we received from the Government of Nova Scotia to help build our new international connections facility.

“This expanded facility will help us attract more international air services to Halifax, which will increase our overall cargo capacity, enhance our global connectivity and accelerate regional economic growth.

“Together, we are finding innovative ways to ensure the safe, secure and efficient movement of people and goods.”

— Joyce Carter, President and CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority

Quick Facts:

– the facility is scheduled to open in 2025

– Halifax Stanfield is Atlantic Canada’s main full-service airport, handling 52 per cent of all passengers and more than 46 per cent of air cargo exports in the region

– the project and facility are expected to create more than 4,000 direct and indirect jobs

– the total additional cargo capacity is forecast to reach 16,600 tonnes by 2035, representing growth of 40 per cent