From a release:

BEDFORD/SACKVILLE: Drivers will have a safer and more efficient route from Lower Sackville to Dartmouth with the opening of the Sackville-Bedford-Burnside Connector.



The new nine-kilometre extension of Highway 107 opened on December 20.

The extension connects Highway 102 in Lower Sackville to the existing Highway 107 from Burnside to Musquodoboit Harbour.



“The new extension of Highway 107 will create more efficient routes for people to travel and help reduce congestion and accidents that are currently seen on Magazine Hill,” said Fred Tilley, Minister of Public Works.

“With our growing population, projects like this are also important to help support those who want to come and live in our great province.”

The project includes:

– nine kilometres of highway between Exit 4C on Highway 102 and Highway 118

– an interchange and connector that goes to Burnside Drive and Akerley Boulevard, allowing for future expansion of the Burnside Industrial Park

– an interchange near Anderson Lake that will provide access to potential future development in the Bedford area

– an interchange and new lanes that connect to Highway 102.



N.S. invested $151.1 million in this project, which cost $252.4 million.

The federal government contributed $86.5 million through the New Build Canada Fund and Halifax Regional Municipality invested $14.8 million.

“The opening of the highway connector marks an important step towards improving traffic flow and road safety in the region.

By reducing congestion and improving accessibility in a rapidly growing region, this project supports economic growth, strengthens connections between communities, and helps ensure the sustainable development of the greater Halifax area for years to come.”

— Sean Fraser, Member of Parliament for Central Nova

“The Sackville-Bedford-Burnside Connector will enhance transportation and help reduce congestion across our region.

Halifax Regional Municipality is proud to have contributed $14.8 million to this vital infrastructure, which will improve safety in communities, reduce travel times, and meet the needs of our growing population.”

— Andy Fillmore, Mayor, Halifax Regional Municipality

“The hardworking men and women at Dexter Construction and the Municipal Group of Companies are proud to strengthen the fabric of our communities through these important highway projects.

“Thanks to Nova Scotia Public Works and all levels of government for their support of this project.”

— Ken MacLean, Vice-President, Dexter Construction Co. Ltd.



Quick Facts:

– the project was announced in 2017 and construction began in 2019

– eight new bridges and nine roundabouts were built



Additional Resources:

More project information is available at: https://novascotia.ca/tran/highways/highway-107-extension.pdf