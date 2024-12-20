MILFORD: Students in Grade 12 at Hants East Rural High (HERH) may have already given the best Christmas present there is.

The students, in Amy Miller’s English class at the Milford-based school, made Christmas cards for the seniors that are residents at The Magnolia in Enfield.

Lily Gatto of Shubenacadie; Dylan Casey of Nine Mile River; and Marc-Anne Robinson of Enfield were three of the students to make a card. They spoke to The Laker News about doing the cards and why they felt it was important.

While they couldn’t know the names of the residents who would be receiving their cards for privacy reasons obviously, the students did their best to put messages on the cards.

The three girls said the cards had messages such as: Holiday greetings from the grade 12 students at HERH; Merry Christmas and Happy New Year; Have a wonderful Christmas season; The grade 12 students at HERH wish you all the best for the holidays and coming New Year.

Miller explained why it was important for her to have her class do this type of project.

“I believe giving back to the community and the elderly members that live here is extremely important as it emphasizes and builds compassion,” said Miller in an interview with The Laker News. “Working with diverse groups improves the students’ interpersonal and communication skills, which are valuable in all areas of life.

“It also builds a sense of unity between students and seniors, as students take the time to create heartfelt cards and messages showing the elderly that they are thinking about them and really do care about their welfare, especially during the Christmas season, when sharing and supporting those in need of some extra joy is most important.

The three girls were asked what they thought about doing the project.

“I thought it was nice because it includes all seniors at the Magnolia who may not have families visiting,” said Dylan.

“I thought it was a nice thing to do over the holidays; bring some joy to seniors who may need a bit extra this time of year,” added Lily.

Marc-Anne felt the cards would bring joy to the seniors.

“I thought it was a really nice thing to do because not a lot of seniors at the Magnolia may have family visiting over the holidays, so the cards may bring them some joy,” she said.

Some of the Christmas cards the students did up. (Amy Miller photo)

The three girls are happy to bring joy to seniors.

“– I was happy I could bring some joy to peoples’ lives over the holidays because being around family is what I love most about Christmas, and they may not have that,” said Lily.

“I’m glad it brings joy to seniors who may not always receive thoughtful, handmade gifts that often,” added Dylan.

Marc-Anne volunteers at The Magnolia so she knows what the cards will mean.

“Bringing happiness to seniors is amazing,” said Marc-Anne.

“I could see the joy first-hand and the happiness on their faces when I delivered and read some of the cards to them.”

This isn’t the first time Miller has had her class do such a project. She has done it for a few years now.

Miller’s sister and cousin both work at the Magnolia

“I know many seniors are missing family, especially during the holidays,” said Miller. “Loneliness is a detrimental thing that no one should experience, so I genuinely hope these cards and messages bring a smile to the residents’ faces.”

She said to see how willing and eager her HERH students were to do this makes her heart so happy.

“To see them use their imaginations and creativity to create these diverse and heartfelt cards is really inspiring,” she said. “I’m so proud of the hard work and effort they poured into each and every one.

“I never heard a complaint, and I got to witness them focusing on other people, not themselves. I teach some truly amazing and talented kids.”